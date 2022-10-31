Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $52.26 million and $735,555.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,385.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00266712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00720513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00560363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00232340 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,603,175 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.