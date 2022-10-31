Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $61,900.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and $61,900.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,497.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00116805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00719921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00560245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00232947 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,347,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

