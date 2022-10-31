Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vertiv by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

