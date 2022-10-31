VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Lawrence Myers Purchases 347,670 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) insider Lawrence Myers purchased 347,670 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$497,863.44 ($348,156.25).

VGI Partners Global Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

VGI Partners Global Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.