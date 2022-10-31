Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, SEB Equities downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $18.50 on Monday. Viaplay Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

