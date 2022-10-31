Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

RBOT opened at $3.73 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Vicarious Surgical

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $63,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,606.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,606.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,958.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,359 shares of company stock worth $513,711. Insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 368,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 145.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

