Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,417,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Vicinity Centres stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

