Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.79. Vipshop shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 31,780 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

