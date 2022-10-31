Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.74. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

