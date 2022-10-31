Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.23.

Visteon Price Performance

VC stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. Visteon’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

