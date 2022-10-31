Visteon (VC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $104.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $129.00.

10/24/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

9/28/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $103.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.20. 8,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,442. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 406.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 7.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

