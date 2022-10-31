Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.27. 2,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $575.46 million and a PE ratio of 45.09.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $30,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

