Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 13% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00022834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $111.72 million and $41.66 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,473.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004254 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.82876572 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $34,774,167.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

