W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.10-29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10-15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.11 billion.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $575.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.92. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $545.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,984,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

