Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.68

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 1136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.