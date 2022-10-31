Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Trimmed by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 4.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $61,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,516. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

