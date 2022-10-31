Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,280 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Buckle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.06. 2,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. On average, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

