Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 647 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of First Internet Bancorp worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.49. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The firm has a market cap of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.