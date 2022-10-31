Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.75. 3,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

