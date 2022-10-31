Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 44,000 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.9% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 610.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,317. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

