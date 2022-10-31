Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,408 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 137.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,150.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.