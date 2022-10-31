Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $985.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.