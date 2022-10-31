Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $510.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.