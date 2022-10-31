Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $232,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 57,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,861. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.