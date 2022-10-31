Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $240,000 Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ScanSource by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,808. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $787.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.