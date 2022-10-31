Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $242,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $228.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average is $216.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,920,527 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.