Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $247,000 Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.73. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

