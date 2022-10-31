Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. International Money Express accounts for approximately 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 270,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,068. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,378 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.