Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $236,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 0.4 %

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,245. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $565.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.