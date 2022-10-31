Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Buckle in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Buckle by 18.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 102.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. 2,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

