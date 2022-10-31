Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $658.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.