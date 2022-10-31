WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.84 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $186.84 million and $9.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.81 or 0.31299434 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012224 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,955,740,307 coins and its circulating supply is 2,253,989,701 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,955,475,251.09283 with 2,253,861,324.933321 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0825879 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $9,411,515.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

