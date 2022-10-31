Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 13,595 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. 21,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,478,187. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

