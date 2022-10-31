Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 4,180 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $14.77. 101,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,472,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

