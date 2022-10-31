Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 394,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,011 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 344.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $85.76. 2,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,094. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

