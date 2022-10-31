Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $6,801,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 273,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 4.4 %

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

