Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.81. 10,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

