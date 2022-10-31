Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,701. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

