Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Weatherford International by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.