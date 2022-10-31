WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 32,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.64.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

