Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP):

10/24/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $30.00.

10/21/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 101,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CenterPoint Energy Inc alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.