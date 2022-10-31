Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

10/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $149.00.

10/19/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/12/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/21/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $119.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

