Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) recently:

10/21/2022 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

10/13/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

10/12/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

