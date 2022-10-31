Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/21/2022 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $111.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $158.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $145.00.
- 10/17/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – International Business Machines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/28/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $112.00.
- 9/13/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale to $129.00.
Shares of IBM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 184,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
