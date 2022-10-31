Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2022 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $111.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $158.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $145.00.

10/17/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – International Business Machines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $112.00.

9/13/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale to $129.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 184,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

