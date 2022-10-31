Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $43.90.

10/27/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to $49.00.

10/26/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $48.00 to $51.00.

10/25/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

10/19/2022 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Halliburton had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $36.43. 294,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,964,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $677,566,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

