Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.70).

10/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 44 ($0.53).

10/20/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60).

10/19/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/17/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/12/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68).

9/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76).

9/6/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77).

LYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 8,089,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,462,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

