Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $109.00.

10/18/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

10/12/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2022 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

