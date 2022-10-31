Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for about 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

TRMB opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

