Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $121.47 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,297,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

