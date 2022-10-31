Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

